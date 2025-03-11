Murray ended Monday's 140-127 victory over Oklahoma City with 34 points (11-22 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 9-9 FT), four rebounds, six assists and two steals over 40 minutes.

Nikola Jokic paced the Nuggets with 35 points, but Murray was right there with him as he scored 30-plus points for the first time in March, but the fifth time in the last 13 games. Over that latter stretch, the 28-year-old guard has averaged 26.3 points, 5.8 assists, 3.6 threes, 2.8 boards and 1.5 steals while shooting 51.5 percent from the floor and a deadly 50.0 percent from beyond the arc.