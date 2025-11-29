Murray totaled 37 points (13-20 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and one block in 36 minutes during Friday's 139-136 loss to the Spurs.

It's the third time in 17 games this season that Murray has struck for 30-plus points, with his only better performance being a 43-point eruption against the Timberwolves on Oct. 27. The 28-year-old point guard has topped 20 points in six of the last seven games, averaging 26.9 points, 8.3 assists, 4.0 boards and 3.6 threes over that stretch while shooting 51.9 percent from the floor and 45.5 percent from long distance.