Murray ended with 39 points (15-33 FG, 3-14 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one steal across 48 minutes during Wednesday's 134-127 double-overtime loss to the Knicks.

The 28-year-old guard led the Nuggets in scoring on the night, but the visitors ran out of gas in the sixth period. Murray has scored more than 30 points in two straight games and five of his last 12, averaging 27.7 points, 7.4 assists, 3.2 boards, 2.7 threes and 1.1 steals over the latter stretch.