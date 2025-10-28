Murray amassed 43 points (16-29 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds and three assists in 37 minutes during Monday's 127-114 win over Minnesota.

It was the seventh time in the 27-year-old point guard's career that he's scored 40 or more points during a regular-season contest, and three of those performances have come in 2025 -- once each in January and February toward the end of last season, and then Monday's eruption. He's also hit for 40-plus six times in the playoffs. Murray is off to a flying start to 2025-26, averaging 30.3 points, 6.0 assists, 5.0 boards, 3.0 threes and 1.3 steals through three games while shooting 53.0 percent from the floor and 42.9 percent from three-point range, both of which would be career highs.