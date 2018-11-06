Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Pours in career-high 48 points

Murray erupted for a career-high 48 points (19-30 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 5-5 FT) and added five rebounds and four assists across 38 minutes Monday in the Nuggets' 115-107 win over the Celtics.

Murray's scoring haul nearly doubled his previous season high of 26 points, which he put up against the Suns on Oct. 20. The third-year point guard had the hot hand throughout the night, pouring in 23 points in the first half and adding 19 more to his ledger in the final quarter. The 21-year-old put up a couple shots in the closing seconds as he looked to crack the 50-point barrier, with his three-point heave at the buzzer in particular drawing the ire of the Celtics' Kyrie Irving, who threw the errant attempt into the stands and blasted the opposing point guard in a post-game interview. While the Celtics might not have pleased with Murray's performance, his fantasy owners can certainly come away smiling, as they already had been for the past two weeks. Murray has shaken off a rough start to the campaign to post averages of 22.3 points (on 51.5 percent shooting from the field), 5.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.5 three-pointers and 1.0 steal in 35.5 minutes per game over his last six appearances.