Murray (knee) took part in a 5-on-5 practice with the Nuggets' summer league team Tuesday, Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports reports.

Murray missed the entirety of the 2021-22 campaign while recovering from a torn ACL, which he sustained in April of 2021. Initially, the guard was expected to return before the end of the regular season, but he appeared to encounter some issues regaining full confidence in the surgically repaired left knee. Now 14 months removed from the injury, Murray went through a full session Tuesday, which coach Michael Malone called "probably the most serious 5-on-5" he's played during the entire rehab process. "He looked mobile, agile and hostile," Malone continued. "He looked confident. That's the most important thing to me. I wasn't charting the makes and misses. I was trying to see the confidence level."