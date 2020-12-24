Murray is probable for Friday's game against the Clippers due to left calf tightness, Kendra Andrews of The Athletic reports.
Murray struggled in the opener and suffered a calf injury along the way. That said, he's still expected to play Friday.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Can't find shot in opener•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Goes for 19 points in Game 5 loss•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Playing Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Listed as probable•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Best efforts go unrewarded in loss•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Double-doubles in Game 3 victory•