Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Probable for Friday
Murray (ankle) is listed as probable for Friday's preseason matchup with the Perth Wildcats, Chris Dempsey of BSN Denver reports.
Murray was a surprising scratch Tuesday against the Lakers, but his absence was largely precautionary and he's expected to return to the lineup Friday after a few days off for rest. Barring an uptick in discomfort during shootaround or pregame warmups, look for Murray to take on his typical spot in the starting lineup at point guard. In addition, Gary Harris (hamstring) will be returning, so the Nuggets should be full strength in the backcourt.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Late scratch Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Drops 18 points in 19 minutes•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Entrenched as starting point guard•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Posts well-rounded effort in overtime loss•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Lackluster offensive showing in win•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Spearheads efficient offensive showing•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.