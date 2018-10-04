Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Probable for Friday

Murray (ankle) is listed as probable for Friday's preseason matchup with the Perth Wildcats, Chris Dempsey of BSN Denver reports.

Murray was a surprising scratch Tuesday against the Lakers, but his absence was largely precautionary and he's expected to return to the lineup Friday after a few days off for rest. Barring an uptick in discomfort during shootaround or pregame warmups, look for Murray to take on his typical spot in the starting lineup at point guard. In addition, Gary Harris (hamstring) will be returning, so the Nuggets should be full strength in the backcourt.