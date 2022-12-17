Murray has been listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Hornets due to a left ankle sprain.
The injury does not appear serious, and the probable tag suggests Murray shouldn't have problems playing on Sunday. That said, the Nuggets are being extremely cautious with their star point guard, given his injury history. Murray is averaging 18.0 points, 5.2 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game this season.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Minimal role against Wizards•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Posts 30-point effort Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Good to go Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Likely to play Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Nails game-winner Thursday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Falls flat in one-point loss•