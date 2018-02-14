Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Probable for Thursday

Murray (chest) is officially listed as probable for Thursday's matchup with the Bucks, Gina Mizell of the Denver Post reports.

Murray reportedly played through some significant chest discomfort Tuesday against the Spurs and indicated after the game that he planned to continue to play through it Thursday, so this latest update doesn't come as much of a surprise. After logging 38 minutes despite dealing with "constant pain" in the Nuggets' previous contest, it appears Murray should be in line for a full workload once again. Barring any sort of setbacks throughout the day, look for Murray to start at point guard as usual, though it's still a something to monitor up until lineup lock just to be sure.