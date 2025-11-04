Murray (calf) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Heat.

Murray has been a mainstay on the injury report of late due to left calf tightness, though he has yet to miss a game this season and will likely suit up Wednesday. The 28-year-old point guard scored a season-low 15 points in Monday's win over Sacramento, but he's still averaging 24.2 points, 5.7 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 2.2 three-pointers while shooting 49.1 percent from the field in 33.5 minutes per game across six regular-season outings.