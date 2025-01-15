Murray (knee) is probable for Wednesday's game versus Houston.
Murray continues to manage soreness in his left knee, but it appears that he'll give it a go for the second leg of this back-to-back set. During Tuesday's 118-99 win over the Mavericks, Murray erupted for 45 points (18-26 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists, two rebounds and two steals in 37 minutes.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Explodes for season-high 45 points•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Will play Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Expected to play against Dallas•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores 17 points Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Cleared to play Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Iffy against Dallas•