Murray (knee) is probable for Wednesday's game versus Houston.

Murray continues to manage soreness in his left knee, but it appears that he'll give it a go for the second leg of this back-to-back set. During Tuesday's 118-99 win over the Mavericks, Murray erupted for 45 points (18-26 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists, two rebounds and two steals in 37 minutes.