Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Probable Friday vs. Thunder
Murray (lower leg) is probable for Friday's game against the Thunder, T.J. McBride of Mile High Sports reports.
Murray has been dealing with a shin injury, and coach Michael Malone has been limiting his practice involvement in an effort to keep Murray fresh. He's still apparently dealing with some soreness, but should be able to take the floor against OKC.
