Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Probable Saturday vs. Hawks
Murray is probable for Saturday's game against the Hawks due to a right forearm contusion, T.J. McBride of Mile High Sports reports.
Murray emerged from Friday's game against the Hornets with a bruised forearm, though it's not expected to prevent him from playing. Still, with Gary Harris (hip) and Paul Millsap (toe) out for an extended period of time, the Nuggets need Murray to be a huge source of offense.
