Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Probable Saturday
Murray is listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Suns due to an undisclosed injury, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.
It is unclear what exactly Murray is dealing with, but it is likely a variety of nagging injuries. Barring any setbacks, he looks on track to take on his usual role as the Nuggets' starting point guard. Look for confirmation of his status closer to tip-off.
