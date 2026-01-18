Murray (ankle/illness) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Hornets.

Murray is under the weather while also dealing with a sprained left ankle, though he's likely to play in the second leg of this back-to-back set. The star point guard posted 42 points (15-24 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six assists, three rebounds, two blocks and two steals in Saturday's win over Washington. The 28-year-old has reached the 30-point threshold in three straight games, averaging 36.7 points, 6.7 assists, 2.3 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks in 38.0 minutes per contest during that span.