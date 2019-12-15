Play

Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Probable Sunday

Murray is probable for Sunday's game against the Knicks with back soreness.

Murray did not appear to be hindered by any injuries in the first leg of Denver's back-to-back, recording 14 points (6-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven assists and five rebounds in 33 minutes against the Thunder. Look for him to draw the start at point guard if he does indeed suit up.

