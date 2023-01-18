Murray (ankle/foot) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves.
Murray continues to deal with right foot and ankle inflammation, but he's played through the issue recently and will likely be able to suit up again Wednesday. Over his last three appearances, he's averaged 19.7 points, 6.0 assists and 5.7 rebounds in 35.7 minutes per game.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Good to go Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Downgraded to questionable•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Likely to play Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Closes with 14 second-half points•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Available, starting Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Likely to play against Orlando•