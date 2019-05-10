Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Productive despite shooting issues
Murray finished with 24 points (7-20 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and one steal across 46 minutes during the Nuggets' 119-108 loss to the Trail Blazers in Game 6 of their Western Conference semifinal-round playoff series Thursday.
Murray was the workhorse of the starting five Thursday, logging a game-high number of minutes and checking in behind only Nikola Jokic in scoring and rebounds for the Nuggets on the night. The 22-year-old has eclipsed the 20-point mark in four of the first six games of the series, even though his shot hasn't exactly been at its sharpest from contest to contest. Murray's 35.0 percent success rate Thursday was his second sub-40.0 percent effort against Portland, and he'll look to up his efficiency significantly in Sunday's crucial Game 7.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Another strong complementary effort•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Leading scorer in Game 4 win•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Team-high scoring total in OT loss•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Requires treatment for thigh•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Solid production in Game 1 win•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores game-high 23 points Saturday•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...