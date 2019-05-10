Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Productive despite shooting issues

Murray finished with 24 points (7-20 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and one steal across 46 minutes during the Nuggets' 119-108 loss to the Trail Blazers in Game 6 of their Western Conference semifinal-round playoff series Thursday.

Murray was the workhorse of the starting five Thursday, logging a game-high number of minutes and checking in behind only Nikola Jokic in scoring and rebounds for the Nuggets on the night. The 22-year-old has eclipsed the 20-point mark in four of the first six games of the series, even though his shot hasn't exactly been at its sharpest from contest to contest. Murray's 35.0 percent success rate Thursday was his second sub-40.0 percent effort against Portland, and he'll look to up his efficiency significantly in Sunday's crucial Game 7.