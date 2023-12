Murray logged 23 points (10-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists, one block and one steal across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 111-102 loss to the Clippers.

Although there was talk of a minute restriction for Murray, he played 29 minutes and appeared 100 percent after the ankle injury that sidelined him for 11 games. He sat out the back-to-back games after logging only 16 minutes in his return, and we may see some additional instances where Murray takes a seat for injury management.