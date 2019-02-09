Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Productive in Philly
Murray scored 23 points (9-20 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding six assists, five rebounds and a block in 36 minutes during Friday's 117-110 loss to the 76ers.
The third-year point guard has looked good in two games since returning to action from an ankle injury. Murray has formed a dangerous combo with Nikola Jokic this season, but the injury-wracked Nuggets find themselves slipping from their spot atop the Western Conference standings.
