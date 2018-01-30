Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Productive in return to first unit
Murray collected 14 points (5-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and one steal across 39 minutes in Monday's 111-110 loss to the Celtics.
The second-year guard was back on the first unit after a one-game demotion to the bench last Saturday for violation of a team rule. Murray responded with a solid stat line that included his highest number of assists since Dec. 27. The 20-year-old has five straight double-digit scoring efforts as well, and factoring in Monday's production, he's averaging 17.4 points (on 46.8 percent shooting, including 41.7 percent from three-point range), 3.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists across 33.6 minutes in 13 January contests.
