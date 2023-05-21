Murray logged 37 points (15-29 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and two steals in 42 minutes during Saturday's 119-108 victory over the Lakers in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

Murray scored 30 of his game-high 37 points in the first half, shouldering the bulk of the scoring load and keeping the Nuggets relevant. While he slowed during the second half, his teammates came to the party, powering the Nuggets to a 3-0 lead over the Lakers. Murray has been fantastic throughout the playoffs and will undoubtedly be looking to end the series in Game 4 Monday.