Murray closed with 34 points (12-20 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five assists, four steals and two rebounds in 42 minutes during Friday's 131-127 victory over the Bulls.

Murray calmly sent the game into overtime with a dagger from the corner as the Nuggets overcame a sizeable deficit against the Bulls. Not only was it a strong shooting night for Murray but he was also able to chip in a season-high four steals. Despite a season littered with inconsistent performances, Murray remains an elite scoring option across all formats and should be set for a strong finish to the regular season.