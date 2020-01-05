Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Puts offense on shoulders in loss

Murray tallied 39 points (13-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 10-10 FT), four assists, two steals, one rebound and one block in 35 minutes Saturday in the Nuggets' 128-114 loss to the Wizards.

Murray matched his season high in scoring thanks to some hot shooting from the field and the free-throw line, but he received little support, as Nikola Jokic finished second on the team with just 14 points. The big offensive outing was a welcome sight for Murray's fantasy managers after the fourth-year point guard averaged just 14.0 points on 34.8 percent shooting from the field over the prior four contests.