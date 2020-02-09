Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Puts on shooting display

Murray totaled 36 points (14-17 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in 35 minutes during Saturday's 117-108 victory over Phoenix.

Murray put on a shooting clinic Saturday, dropping a game-high 36 points. Since returning from an ankle injury, Murray has been putting up second-round value, something that is unlikely to stick moving forward. Typically around the top-60 when it comes to standard leagues, this could be a nice sell-high opportunity for those invested in Murray.