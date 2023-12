Murray supplied 20 points (9-22 FG, 2-7 3Pt), four rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 113-104 win over Toronto.

Murray didn't have a great shooting performance Wednesday, but he still finished as Denver's second-leading scorer behind Nikola Jokic. The point guard also tied for the team lead with six assists and two blocks. Murray has hit the 20-point mark in consecutive games after failing to do so in each of his previous two contests.