Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Puts up 21 points
Murray had 21 points (7-17 FG, 3-6 3PT, 4-4 FT), five assists and three rebounds in 33 minutes during Sunday's 105-102 loss at Brooklyn.
Murray extended his streak of scoring in double digits to 10 games, and he has been the first or second scoring threat on this Nuggets team depending on how Nikola Jokic fares on a nightly basis. He has topped the 20-point mark just twice over his last six outings, but he is producing at a similar rate compared to last season so he remains fantasy relevant even if he hasn't taken the leap many expected him to take this season.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...