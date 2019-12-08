Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Puts up 21 points

Murray had 21 points (7-17 FG, 3-6 3PT, 4-4 FT), five assists and three rebounds in 33 minutes during Sunday's 105-102 loss at Brooklyn.

Murray extended his streak of scoring in double digits to 10 games, and he has been the first or second scoring threat on this Nuggets team depending on how Nikola Jokic fares on a nightly basis. He has topped the 20-point mark just twice over his last six outings, but he is producing at a similar rate compared to last season so he remains fantasy relevant even if he hasn't taken the leap many expected him to take this season.