Murray racked up 23 points (9-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals across 32 minutes during Sunday's 126-103 victory over the Bulls.

Murray struggled a bit from deep, but other than that, he delivered a strong scoring performance in a game where the Nuggets dominated with ease. The athletic point guard is still shaking off some rust after missing the entire 2021-22 season while rehabbing from a knee injury, so it'd be unwise to expect the same numbers he had prior to the injury, but he has settled well as a secondary scoring option behind the likes of NIkola Jokic and Michael Porter. He's averaging 17.4 points per game over his last five appearances.