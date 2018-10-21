Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Puts up 26 points in decisive win
Murray posted 26 points (9-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five assists, two steals and a blocked shot across 37 minutes in Saturday's 119-91 win over the Suns.
While it was difficult to outdo Nikola Jokic's historic night, Murray was just as integral to this impressive victory, as he shot 50 percent from the floor and led his squad admirably. Many believe that the Nuggets have the right stuff to make the NBA Finals this year, and so far it seems like the right pieces are in place. Murray may be called upon to do a bit more in the next week or so as Will Barton (hip) left the floor in what looked like a painful injury. His timetable is unknown at present, but it should provide Murray with a slight boost in output.
