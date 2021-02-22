Murray had 30 points (11-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals in Sunday's loss to Atlanta.

Murray's scoring binge continued, but it was too little too late for Denver, which fell behind by 17 points entering the fourth quarter. Murray reached the 30-point mark for the third straight game, and he's now topped 20 points in each of his last six appearances.