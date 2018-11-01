Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Puts up all-around effort Wednesday

Murray tallied 12 points (5-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and one block across 44 minutes in Wednesday's 108-107 win over the Bulls.

Murray played his most minutes of the season Wednesday night, although he put up a low point total even with the high volume. That can partly be because of his poor effort from three, but given he has made a three in every game but one this year, Murray should be able to straighten it out moving forward.