Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Puts up all-around effort Wednesday
Murray tallied 12 points (5-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and one block across 44 minutes in Wednesday's 108-107 win over the Bulls.
Murray played his most minutes of the season Wednesday night, although he put up a low point total even with the high volume. That can partly be because of his poor effort from three, but given he has made a three in every game but one this year, Murray should be able to straighten it out moving forward.
