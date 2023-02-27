Murray is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Rockets due to low back pain.

Murray was a strong contributor during Sunday's overtime win over the Clippers, posting 21 points, 12 assists, five rebounds and two steals in 41 minutes. However, he's dealing with a back issue following the victory, and it's unclear whether he'll be available Tuesday. If he's sidelined against Houston, Reggie Jackson and Bruce Brown are candidates to see increased playing time.