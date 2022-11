Murray is questionable for Wednesday's game at Oklahoma City due to conditioning concerns.

After a two-game absence, Murray surprisingly returned Tuesday and shot a poor 3-for-12 in 34 minutes during the loss to the Pistons. He may need some more time off due to conditioning issues. Nikola Jokic is also questionable for the same reason, while Michael Porter is questionable due to a heel issue and Bones Hyland (illness) is out.