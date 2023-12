Murray is questionable for Friday's matchup at the Suns due to a sprained right ankle.

On Wednesday, Murray returned from an 11-game absence due to a hamstring injury. He had a quality outing, posting 16 points (4-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds and six assists in 22 minutes with no turnovers in the win over the Rockets. However, he sprained his right ankle in the process and now may need to sit out again. Reggie Jackson should rejoin the starters if Murray cannot play.