Murray is questionable for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers with right hamstring tightness.

Friday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, so the Nuggets may be cautious. Murray recorded 20 points (5-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-10 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals over 35 minutes during Thursday's 115-114 loss to the Clippers, but missed a game-tying free throw to end regulation.