Murray (knee) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Spurs, Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports reports.

A sore right knee has kept Murray out of the last two games -- both Nuggets victories -- and the team will continue to monitor his status over the next 24-plus hours. Monte Morris started Tuesday's game against the Pistons, while Facundo Campazzo got the nod in Murray's place Wednesday against the Spurs.