Murray is questionable for Game 1 of Tuesday's Western Conference Finals matchup against the Lakers due to an illness.

Murray was also questionable for Game 6 against the Suns, but he pushed through and impressed with 26 points, four rebounds, four assists and four steals in 35 minutes. Fantasy managers should look for updates on Murray's status following shootaround, but it would be relatively surprising if he sat out, despite the questionable tag implying it's 50/50.