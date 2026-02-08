Murray (hip) is questionable for Monday's matchup with the Cavs.

Murray exited Saturday's win over the Bulls after tweaking his left hip, and now he's in danger of sitting out Monday's game. We'll have a better idea on his status based on his activity level at shootaround, but if Murray is forced to the sidelines, Jalen Pickett would be in line for a start, and guys like Cameron Johnson and Christian Braun would be asked to step it up on offense.