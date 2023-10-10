Murray (hamstring) is questionable for Tuesday's preseason opener against the Suns, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.

Murray has been limited by a hamstring injury to start training camp, so it's not surprising to see him listed as questionable. If he doesn't suit up, Reggie Jackson, Jalen Pickett, Collin Gillespie and Souley Boum are candidates for increased run at point guard.