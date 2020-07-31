Murray is questionable for Saturday's contest against the Heat due to left hamstring tightness.
It's not exactly clear when Murray suffered the injury, but it may prevent him from playing in the opener. Gary Harris (hip) and Will Barton (knee) have already been ruled out, so if Murray is out as well, more minutes should funnel to Monte Morris, Torrey Craig and Michael Porter.
