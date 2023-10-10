Murray (hamstring) is questionable for Tuesday's preseason opener against the Suns, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.

Murray has been limited by a hamstring injury to start training camp, so seeing him listed as questionable is not surprising. If he doesn't suit up, Reggie Jackson, Jalen Pickett, Collin Gillespie and Souley Boum are candidates for increased run at point guard.