Murray (knee) is questionable to play Tuesday against the Spurs.

Murray missed Sunday's 130-101 win over the Cavaliers, and while the questionable tag might be a step in the right direction, it's worth noting the Nuggets are not likely to take any risks with their star point guard. If Murray can't go Tuesday, then Reggie Jackson would be in line to make another start after delivering 19 points (6-10 FG, 5-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and three assists over 23 minutes during Sunday's win.