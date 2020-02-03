Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Questionable for Tuesday

Murray (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Chris Dempsey of Altitude Sports reports.

Murray has missed the past 10 games due to a sprained left ankle, but the fact that he's being listed as questionable ahead of Tuesday's game suggests he's drawing closer to a return. Look for his status to clear up closer to tip-off. If he's unable to play Tuesday, Murray's next chance to take the court will come Wednesday in Utah.