Murray (ankle, illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks.

Murray has been managing both these issues for a while now. The Nuggets have previously been cautious on back-to-back sets, so a maintenance day is very much on the table after he logged 37 minutes Tuesday against the Pelicans with 35 points (11-19 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 8-9 FT), nine assists, two rebounds, three steals and one block. Jalen Pickett will likely see a big uptick in minutes if Murray can't go.