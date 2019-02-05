Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Questionable for Wednesday
Murray (ankle) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game in Brooklyn, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
Murray has been sidelined for the last six games while dealing with a sprained left ankle, and while there has been little to suggest that he is close to making a return, a questionable tag is still somewhat encouraging. He was listed as questionable prior to Monday's matchup with the Pistons before being ruled out. If Murray is ruled out for the seventh straight game, Monte Morris will once again fill in as the starting point guard.
