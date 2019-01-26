Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Questionable Saturday
Murray is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Philadelphia with a left ankle sprain, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
Murray suffered a sprained ankle during Friday's tilt with the Suns, although the injury doesn't appear to be overly serious. A definite judgement on Murray's availability should come out closer to tipoff and if he's forced to miss Saturday's game, expect Monte Morris see increased run.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Injures ankle Friday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Struggles with shot in defeat•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Posts solid line in lopsided win•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Drills seven treys•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores team-best 23 points•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Continues to struggle with shot•
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....