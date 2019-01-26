Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Questionable Saturday

Murray is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Philadelphia with a left ankle sprain, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

Murray suffered a sprained ankle during Friday's tilt with the Suns, although the injury doesn't appear to be overly serious. A definite judgement on Murray's availability should come out closer to tipoff and if he's forced to miss Saturday's game, expect Monte Morris see increased run.

