Murray (thumb) is questionable for Thursday's game in Phoenix.

Murray was forced out of Tuesday's game after suffering the thumb sprain, and now he's in danger of skipping Thursday's matchup with Phoenix. Nikola Jokic's status is also up in the air due to tightness in his right calf. If both these guys are forced to the sidelines, Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon will be very busy on offense and there will be more minutes available for Reggie Jackson and Ish Smith. Stay tuned.