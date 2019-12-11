Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Questionable Thursday
Murray (abdomen) is questionable for Thursday's contest against the Trail Blazers, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.
Murray suffered a trunk contusion early in Tuesday's game against the 76ers and was unable to return. Should he be unable to participate in Thursday's matchup, Monte Morris would presumably be in line for an expanded role.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.