Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Questionable Thursday

Murray (abdomen) is questionable for Thursday's contest against the Trail Blazers, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.

Murray suffered a trunk contusion early in Tuesday's game against the 76ers and was unable to return. Should he be unable to participate in Thursday's matchup, Monte Morris would presumably be in line for an expanded role.

