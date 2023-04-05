Murray is questionable to return for Tuesday's game against the Rockets with a sprained right thumb, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.

Murray was probable on the injury report leading up to Tuesday's game with this same thumb issue and played one rotational stint before returning to the bench and applying ice to the injury. Considering the Nuggets are nearly locked into the top seed in the Western Conference, they could be more inclined to give Murray the remainder of Tuesday's contest off.